USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.