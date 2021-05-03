PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $42.60 on Monday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other PetIQ news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

