Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBG opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

