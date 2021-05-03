Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.63 million. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.31.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

