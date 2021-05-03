Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hempstract stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Hempstract has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Hempstract
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.