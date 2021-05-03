Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hempstract stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Hempstract has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Hempstract alerts:

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.