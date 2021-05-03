Mizuho Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.