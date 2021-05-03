Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,272.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

