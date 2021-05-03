Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,272.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

