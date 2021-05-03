Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

