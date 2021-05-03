JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE NJR opened at $41.95 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

