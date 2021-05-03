FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

