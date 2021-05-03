BCE (NYSE:BCE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

