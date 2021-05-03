Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WRAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.88 on Monday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,117.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.