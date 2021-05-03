The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.
In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
