The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

