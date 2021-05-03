Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

ADVM stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

