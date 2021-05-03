State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

SNAP opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

