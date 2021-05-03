Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

