Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $31.58 on Monday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

