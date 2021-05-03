PFG Advisors Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

