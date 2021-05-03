PFG Advisors Has $859,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $376.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

