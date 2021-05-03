Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $478.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $354.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.