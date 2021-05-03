Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.