Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

