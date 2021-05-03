Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 229 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

