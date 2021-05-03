Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $372,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

