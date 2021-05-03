Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

