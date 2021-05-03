Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $49.45 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

