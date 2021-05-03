Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HRC opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

