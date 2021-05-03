EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ECO opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$259.42 million and a P/E ratio of -87.31. EcoSynthetix has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 39.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

