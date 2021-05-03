Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.