Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

