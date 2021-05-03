Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.21.
CMCSA stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.