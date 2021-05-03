Veritiv (VRTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $668.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTV. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

