Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRD opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

