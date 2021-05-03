Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 10,389 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 140,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

