Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 16,547 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.