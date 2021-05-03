Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 4,720 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $185.52 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.