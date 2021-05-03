Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.