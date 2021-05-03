GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GLGDF opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

GLGDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.10 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

