Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3419 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

