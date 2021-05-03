FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.