Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 20th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

