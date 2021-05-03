Northeast Bank (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

