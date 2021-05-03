Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Expands By 24.2%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.49 on Monday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.329 dividend. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.