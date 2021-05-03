London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.3 days.

LDNXF stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $144.28.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.