London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.3 days.
LDNXF stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $144.28.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
