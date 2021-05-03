Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Expands By 24.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

DRUNF stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.