Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

