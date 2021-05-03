Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Increases By 29.3%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MTN Group stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on MTN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

