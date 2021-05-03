PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,730,762 shares of company stock worth $3,533,152. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

