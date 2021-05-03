Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXR. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

