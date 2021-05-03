Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.