Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL opened at $105.07 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

